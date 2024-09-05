Pavement crews putting down layers of asphalt in Cut 13 on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatu-Tararua Highway.

Pumping $1.6 billion into Manawatū-Whanganui transport infrastructure will strengthen the region’s importance as a strategic freight hub that boosts economic growth, according to Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

Brown said it will ensure both people and freight move around more quickly and safely when he announced news of the investment this week through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

More than $480 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention on the region’s state highways and local roads, including resealing of 277km of state highway with the aim of preventing potholes from forming.

The next three years will see construction begin on the new Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway, the opening of the Manawatū-Tararua Highway freight route between Woodville and Ashhurst.

“We’re committed to making sure that every dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that are needed in Manawatū-Whanganui. With potholes peppering roads across the region, it’s clear that the roading network needs to be maintained to a safe and reliable standard, and that is exactly what we are delivering,” Brown says.