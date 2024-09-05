Advertisement
Manawatū-Whanganui region to get $1.6b roading investment - Simeon Brown

Pavement crews putting down layers of asphalt in Cut 13 on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatu-Tararua Highway.

Pumping $1.6 billion into Manawatū-Whanganui transport infrastructure will strengthen the region’s importance as a strategic freight hub that boosts economic growth, according to Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

Brown said it will ensure both people and freight move around more quickly and safely when he announced news of the investment this week through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

More than $480 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention on the region’s state highways and local roads, including resealing of 277km of state highway with the aim of preventing potholes from forming.

The next three years will see construction begin on the new Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway, the opening of the Manawatū-Tararua Highway freight route between Woodville and Ashhurst.

“We’re committed to making sure that every dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that are needed in Manawatū-Whanganui. With potholes peppering roads across the region, it’s clear that the roading network needs to be maintained to a safe and reliable standard, and that is exactly what we are delivering,” Brown says.

Thirty-eight of 54 bridge deck segments have been completed on Parahaki Bridge, part of the construction of Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatu-Tararua highway.
“Once the upgrades are complete, peak services on the Capital Connection to Palmerston North will double, delivering commuters more efficient and reliable travel options that increase productivity.”

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne said the record investment was vital for the Manawatū-Whanganui transport network and region.

“We’ve all experienced the frustrations of driving on deteriorating roads, and this investment will ensure our highways and local roads meet the standard our region deserves,” she said.

“The focus is on road maintenance, with over $480m earmarked for pothole prevention and road repairs.

“The Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway and the soon-to-be-completed Manawatū Tararua Highway will enhance connectivity, making travel more efficient and safer for both motorists and freight.

“The upgrades to rail services, including the doubling of peak services on the Capital Connection ... will provide Rangitikei commuters with more reliable and efficient travel options, supporting productivity and reducing congestion on our roads.”

The $1.6 billion Manawatū-Whanganui breakdown

  • $194m in maintenance operations investment.
  • $294m to prevent potholes on state highways and local roads.
  • $987m to deliver state highway and local road improvements.
  • $63m in public transport investment.

Key projects to be funded 2024-27

  • Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway
  • Doubling the peak Capital Connection service between Wellington and Palmerston North and increasing off-peak services.
  • Resealing and rehabilitation works on 277km of state highway.
  • Completing the Manawatū-Tararua Highway.
  • Progress work on Palmerston North’s Integrated Transport Initiative.
  • Replace the end-of-life SH43 Kururau Stream Water Drive Bridge.
  • Complete safety works on SH1 Bulls to Sanson and SH3 Whanganui to Bulls.
  • Complete the Commercial Vehicle Safety Centre at Ohakea.
