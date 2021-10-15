Manawatū Vintage Car Club recognises long service of three members

Bob Pettigrew receives his 50 years continuous membership certificate from Vintage Car Club of New Zealand president Diane Quarrie. Photo / Supplied

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Three members of the Manawatū Vintage Car Club have been honoured for their 50 years each of continuous membership.

The car enthusiasts are Bob Pettigrew and Gary Millar, both of Palmerston North, and Keith Maegaard of Feilding.

Their certificates and badges were presented by national president Diane Quarrie.

Gary Millar is now a life member of the Manawatū Vintage Car Club. With him are his wife, Marion Millar (centre), and Vintage Car Club of New Zealand president Diane Quarrie. Photo / Supplied

Millar was also made a life member of the club in recognition of his services as librarian, custodian and being in charge of the parts department.

Pettigrew and Maegaard were both involved in the club when its rooms, The Grove, were built some 40 years ago and have served the club in many ways since.

Keith and Natalie Maegaard, of Feilding, with Diane Quarrie. Photo / Supplied

Past chairman Brian Halcox says it's refreshing in today's world to see this kind of loyalty recognised.

"In return, they have received camaraderie, long-term friendships and the ability to use their vintage and classic vehicles in the company of like-minded people."

Any vehicle more than 30 years old, including commercial and motorcycles, is eligible as a recognised club vehicle.

Members have access to a parts shed with parts usually available at a more economical cost.

Halcox says people ask why members want to put old cars on the road, particularly with today's conservation attitude, but it's a good hobby, it's fun and a bit of nonsense.

Members can find themselves fording rivers, going across farms, down paper roads, and up steep tracks.

"We've got a beautiful country, we really have, and travelling in the vintage car we actually see it."

There are competitive events such as straight-line navigation, non-competitive runs, picnics, car shows, and swap meets.

Halcox has two vintage cars - a 1974 Triumph 2.5 and a 1965 Princess Vanden Plas with a Rolls-Royce motor.

The club has about 150 members and is seeking more. Members' cars range from Rolls-Royce to Minis and the little Austin 7.

Vintage cars assembled in front of the Manawatū Vintage Car Club rooms The Grove, near Kelvin Grove. Photo / Supplied

Halcox says members have a wealth of experience they are more than willing to share and he encourages people looking to restore or preserve a motorised project to get in touch.

In 2022, the club will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

For more information ring Brian Halcox on 027 2222 189 or email dazaway5@gmail.com.