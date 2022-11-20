Ben White plays Charlie Brown. Behind him are Jorgia Redfern (Frieda), Kaitlyn Crafts (Sally Brown), Sienna Lim (Meg), and Olive Look (Marcie). Photo / Kieran Murphy Photography

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown Manawatū Theatre Society Globe Theatre until November 26 Reviewed by Dean Mckerras

A book should always have a great and recognisable character and cover. This one is all over town and so Palmerston North certainly knows Charlie Brown is a good man and he's in town for a short time only.

As the effective marketing by Manawatū Theatre Society suggests, it deserves a great audience too.

Walking into the theatre the first page awaits on stage and the excitement of the cartoon strip coming to life in front of you is real - it's precise and neat like a cartoon should be and the standard of this production is set high by its evident design. And then the pages start to turn - bright, clean, cartoonish and framing the distinctive characters the cast commit to delivering brilliantly.

This young cast of various levels of experience is awesome, hugely committed, with great stamina that arrives as they enter and lasts through to the last scene, delving into and delivering the characters we have come to know through cartoon strips and books alike.

A fabulous combination of talent and direction taking to the stage on opening night, well-rehearsed and confident, role-playing you can rely on allowing you to sit back and enjoy the show.

The ensemble vocal work was strong, supported by an off-stage choir. It was clear some of the best voices were in onstage characters - they shone in solos and ensemble work alike, all ensemble members showing extreme confidence with backing support.

Special mention to Alyssa Hartley (Lucy) for all-round triple threat qualities- wowza, if that's a word it's hers! Snoopy (Kieran Murphy) was completely loveable and connected the story with ease, holding the stage even when on it alone, while Sally's My Philosophy by Kaitlyn Krafts was a standout.

Benji Grant found depth and personality in Schroeder, making a huge adorable role out of his potentially simple character.

While lots about this show is perfect for a young cast it's not an easy script to deliver at times. At opening night it was gorgeously obvious this cast of youngsters had been nurtured by some of Palmerston North's tried and true dedicated theatre lovers that made up the production team - what a lucky combination, what a wonderful result.

I was accompanied by my 11-year-old and her review was great! Her favourite characters were the same as mine and, as she rightly pointed out, even when the pages didn't turn (opening night technical hitch) they just kept going! A couple of wobbles with opening vocal timings were soon forgiven as this young impressionable cast delivered an epic cartoon strip with perfect and colourful design.

Bring the kids.