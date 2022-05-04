Tech Week provides the opportunity to connect for a better tomorrow. Photo / Supplied

From building robots to a digital scavenger hunt and tales from a security operations centre, Manawatū Tech Week has plenty to get the synapses snapping.

The May 16-22 event is organised by Steve Pavarno, the executive officer for industry association Manawa Tech.

Dr Bryce Antony, a senior cyber security engineer at Advantage's security operations centre in Palmerston North, will provide a virtual peek inside the centre. He will talk about the skills needed to be a security analyst and share some cautionary tales.

UCOL's Inspiring Women in Technology Panel will highlight women in technology and their career journeys.

Attendees will be able to ask their burning questions about IT careers and network with the panellists over some free kai.

Manawatū Young Chamber chairwoman Ramola Duncan will share tips on how to tap into the power of LinkedIn to help build a professional network and establish a digital footprint.

On May 18, UCOL will showcase its new WorkHub in King St, which matches industry needs with work-ready students.

The non-profit organisation Digits will share the why and how of its work helping people access and use digital technology.

Victory Venue will host a mega meetup on May 20 celebrating tech in Manawatū. Sponsored by Amazon Web Services, there will be food, speakers and interesting people to talk to.

Palmerston North City Library is running an app-based scavenger hunt around the CBD and robot drop-in session for children.

Pavarno says Manawa Tech's goal is helping make Manawatū a good place to be in tech. There are 110 tech companies in the region and the non-profit association has 28 member companies.

Manawa Tech is distributing 75 trophies to schools to use as excellence in IT prizes to encourage students to do well in technology.

Tech Week is a national celebration. "It's like a conference that runs all week but all over the country."

When starting out a company will ensure it has power, lights and a building. Then it will start thinking about technology, a key to business success. Not having enough tech people is a real brake on the economy, Pavarno says.

Manawa Tech seeks to inspire people to enter tech careers, help companies attract staff and create opportunities for cross-pollution.

Students leaving tertiary education in the city often erroneously think there are only a few tech companies here and they need to move to the bigger cities. Manawa Tech can help match their skills to local companies.

Pavarno says technology is in everything from art to physics and the fall detector on his mother's Apple watch.

For details on the Tech Week events visit techweek.co.nz. All events are free.