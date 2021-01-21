Manawatū Summer Shakespeare to perform A Midsummer Night's Dream

Director Mel. Cook will bring A Midsummer Night's Dream to life for this year's Manawatu Summer Shakespeare production, which has been supported by Creative Communities Scheme funds.

This year's Manawatū Summer Shakespeare play is A Midsummer Night's Dream.

It will present the classic at the Victoria Esplanade from March 4 thanks in part to a grant from Palmerston North City Council's Creative Communities Scheme.

Round 2 for applications for funding under the scheme for 2020-21 open on February 1 and close at 4pm on March 1.

Potential applicants with a project with an arts or cultural focus can go to the council's Creative Communities Scheme webpage to learn more and submit an application.

This year's Summer Shakespeare production is again directed by Mel. Cook, who directed last year's Twelfth Night as the recipient of Palmerston North's Visiting Artist Residency.

It is a silver lining of the Covid-19 environment that Cook is still in New Zealand and again sharing their talents with the city production.

Show dates are March 4-7 (matinee on Sunday) and March 10-13 at the Victoria Esplanade.

A graduate of RADA's Acting BA and Birkbeck University of London's MFA in Theatre Directing, Cook has led multiple productions for theatres in the United Kingdom and United States.



Producer Rachel Lenart says audiences can expect to see some great theatrical talent on show.

"Auditions were fantastic, we had around 35 people audition and a whole heap of fun in workshopping the text with our hugely talented community. Fifteen have been cast in the play from ages 18-74."

Manawatū Summer Shakespeare, supported by Massey University, received $4000 under the Creative Communities Scheme, which is a partnership between Palmerston North City Council and Creative New Zealand to fund local arts and cultural projects.

Council community funding co-ordinator Brooke Carter says round 1 of the Creative Communities Scheme for 2020-21, which closed last August, disbursed $54,615.84 to 15 successful applicants.

The budget for 2020-21 round 2 is $72,725.82 and applicants will be notified of the decision by April 1.

Carter says the scheme's support of art in the community contributes to the vibrancy and attractiveness of Palmerston North.

"There are no set numbers as to how many people will receive funding. It is dependent on the quality of applications and how many people apply."