Manawatū students become global citizens

Manawatū and Vietnam students become global citizens.

Twenty-seven students from five Manawatū schools graduated as global citizens after completing the Global Competence Certificate.

This online programme connects students from around the world to develop life-long skills, while borders are closed.

The Global Competence Certificate has been developed by AFS and facilitated by Massey University.

It has brought together students who, due to Covid-19, are unable to take part in offshore exchanges, and connected them virtually to students from around the world.

Education New Zealand chief executive Grant McPherson congratulated all the students who took part in the programme.

"It is a great way for students to continue to grow as global citizens by helping them gain the knowledge, skills and capabilities they need to live, work and learn globally when it is safe to do so."

McPherson said it was a positive way to continue to build strong global connections at both a student and organisational level during the lockdown.

Massey University director of centre for professional and continue education Andrea Flavel said it was a privilege for the university to be involved in the Global Competence Certificate pilot programme.

"Massey University's significant experience teaching online and flexibly utilising the excellent programme content from AFS has been a great success.

"The Massey team have been delighted to be a part of helping young New Zealanders develop global skills while borders are closed, and travel is limited."

The programme was in partnership with Education New Zealand, CEDA and PNCC.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Palmerston North City Council Mayor Grant Smith, the Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Mr Ta Van Thong, Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere and virtually by ENZ's Grant McPherson.

Smith said the programme provided positive dialogue and digital connections for local students, while at the same time creating relationships that supported the flow of ideas that encouraged them to think and act globally.

"Palmerston North is a hub of international activity and plays a role in helping to grow international education in our region.

"We also value our international city relationships and embrace this renewed relationship with Ho Chi Minh City."

Along with the benefits to this initial group of students, Palmerston North City and Ho Chi Minh City department of education and training have also forged a strategic partnership.

A Memorandum of Arrangement between the two cities focusing on education exchanges is being drawn up.

CEDA talent and skills manager Sara Towers said although international students cannot come to New Zealand, the programme was an innovative way to keep connected with counterparts overseas which showcased the study opportunities Manawatū has to offer.



"It is also encouraging to see the region's future leaders getting an opportunity to grow their global competencies, which will ultimately have a hugely positive impact on the social consciousness of students here and abroad."

ENZ is continuing to work with AFS and Massey University to offer the Global Competence Certificate programme to more students.