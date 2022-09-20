Keen plantsman Alex Crawley holds a Sydney red rock orchid. Photo / Judith Lacy

Rongotea's Alex Crawley has always been a plants person.

In the six years since he retired from the insurance industry, his hobby has geared up, aided by orchids he inherited from his father-in-law.

Crawley says orchids are fairly bullet-proof provided you follow a few rules:

+ use a free-draining medium, such as coarse pine bark

+ let the orchid dry out between waterings

+ fertilise frequently using a weak solution

+ grow orchids that suit your climatic conditions.

If you pick the right orchid you can have flowers all year round, Crawley says.

Some of Alex Crawley's orchid collection. Photo / Judith Lacy

He is a member of the Manawatū Orchid Society, which is having its 49th spring show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year's show was cancelled the week it was scheduled because of Covid-19.

As well as the best of locally grown orchids on display, plants and supplies will be for sale.

Young people are not interested in joining clubs as they think they can get everything on the internet, he says. But online can't compensate for members' local knowledge nor can it foster friendship.

His favourite orchid is Australian Dendrobium and he loves the variety and charm of the Orchidaceae family. The biggest group of plants in the world range from miniature to large, he says.

Crawley also has a huge collection of cacti, some taller than him.

The Details

What: Manawatū Orchid Society Spring Show

When: Saturday, 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm

Where: Community Leisure Centre, PN

Entry: Free