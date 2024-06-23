Back row from left: Barbara Kendall (MC), Billy Meehan, David Brougham, David Townend, Tia Temata-Frost, Peter Lampp, Bruce Hemara, and Kelly Shanks (CEO, Sport Manawatu) Front row from left: Frank Goldingham, Sally Clark, Yvette McCausland-Durie, Johanna Wood, and Russell (Rusty) Harris.

Some of Manawatū's sporting legends have been inducted into the region’s sporting hall of fame.

The 11 newest members of the hall of fame were honoured at a formal event on Thursday, June 20 at the Manawatū Golf Club.

The evening was hosted and emceed by Olympian board sailor Barbara Kendall, who has competed in five Olympic Games over her sporting career.

One hundred guests were in attendance, including Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis, representatives from Rangitāne iwi, and current Manawatū Legends of Sport.

Kelly Shanks, CEO of Sport Manawatū, praised the inductees for their remarkable contributions to the sporting community.

“Each inductee has made an enduring positive impact on their respective sports, and their dedication and passion serves as an inspiration to us all. We are incredibly proud to honour their achievements and service.”

Established by Sport Manawatū in 2007, the Manawatū Legends of Sport acknowledges and honours the region’s greatest sporting achievers and those who have dedicated many years of service to sport; all of whom have had a significant impact on our sporting heritage.

The inductees were honoured in two categories: Service to Sport, which recognises unwavering support in the sporting community, and Achievement in Sport, which acknowledges exceptional performance.

The inductees in the Service to Sport category were the late basketball coach Joe Frost; cricket and golf administrator David Townend; walking administrator and advocate Frank Goldingham; football administrator Johanna Wood; sports reporter Peter Lampp; administrator and broadcaster Russell Harris; and netball coach Yvette McCausland-Durie.

In the Achievement in Sport category, the inductees were boxing coach Billy Meehan; former All Blacks rugby player Bruce Hemara; Olympic equestrian rider Sally Clark; and the late Olympic dressage rider Julie Brougham.