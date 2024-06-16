Manawatū Spinners and Weavers Guild will celebrate the winter solstice on Saturday with a Fabulous Fibre Fair.

Google Stephen West and your jaw is likely to drop so much a ball of wool would easily fit in your mouth.

The American knitter and fashion designer inspires members of the Manawatū Spinners and Weavers Guild in Palmerston North with his strong use of colour.

“The world of knitting is just amazing these days,” Shan Wong says as she shows the Manawatū Guardian a shawl knitted in brioche stitch with a different coloured rib on each side.

Among the collection of creations are a merino and linen shawl - the linen improves the draping, and a felted cowl.

Wong teaches the spinning of flax into linen - it was the everyday textile in Europe before cotton arrived.

Rachel Price (left) and Emma Callesen concentrate on their knitting at a Manawatū Spinners and Weavers Guild Monday morning meeting. Photo / Judith Lacy

Wong is in charge of promoting the guild’s Fabulous Fibre Fair this Saturday.

The fair is the guild’s biennial solstice gathering and a celebration of and for crafters.

Displays will show visitors how wool can be transformed. Visitors can see the results of a mystery knit along - participants are given a clue a week, and members’ work will be for sale.

There will be a white elephant stall selling donated crafting equipment providing a chance for a bargain, Wong said. There will also be trade stalls.

Entry is free and the first 200 visitors will receive a woollen surprise.

The colourful Carols - Carol Davidson (left) and Carol Edwards are keen spinners and members of the Manawatū Spinners and Weavers Guild. Photo / Judith Lacy

Blends are the yarn of choice these days, combining the best qualities of different fibres such as wool, silk, linen, alpaca and nylon. The world of wool far exceeds just carpet, she said.

The guild started in 1967 to promote and support crocheting, knitting, weaving and felting.

Among the 88 current members are accomplished Feilding weaver Esther Nitschke, a foundation member, and Heather Adlam, who joined in 1969.

Crafters meet Monday mornings and Thursday evenings at Rangiora Community Centre to spin, knit, crochet, felt and weave while enjoying each other’s company.

Guild members have access to a specialised library of books and equipment.

For more information email presidentmswg@gmail.com or find the guild on Facebook.

The Details

What: Fabulous Fibre Fair

When: Saturday, June 22, 10am-3pm

Where: Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre

Entry: Free

Judith Lacy has been editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001, and this is her second role editing a community paper.



