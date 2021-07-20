Manawatū Speedway Club Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for August 22

Charlie Bernsten is one of the inaugural inductees of the Manawatū Speedway Club Hall of Fame.

Twenty-two men are the inaugural inductees of the Manawatū Speedway Club Hall of Fame.

They have been deemed by the selection panel as legends, top drivers or riders in their class over the years.

The 22 are: Bill Andrews, Peter Bengston, Charlie Bernsten, Paul Dewar, Ian Easton, Roy Eaton, Dave Evans, Bic Farrington, Peter Hetterley, Scott Miers, Mike Moore, Ray New, Jack Noaro, Gary Parkes, Mick Quin, Peter Rees, Spike Richardson, Bruce Robertson, Warwick Sisson, Peter Sloman, Graeme Stretch and Robert van der Berg.

The legends will be inducted at a ceremony on August 22.

The MC will be Dave Popplewell and guest speakers will include Asher Rees, the current New Zealand superstock champion.

Old photos will be displayed at the ceremony, supper served and there will be live music by Nigel Barker after the presentations.

The Details

What: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

When: Saturday, August 28, 7pm

Where: Red Sox Clubrooms

Tickets: $45, from Terrace End Used Appliances or Manawatū Speedway Club's Facebook page