SongYi Choy plays "Concerto for Clarinet in A Major" with the Manawatū Sinfonia on Sunday. Photo / Sonya Holm

SongYi Choy plays "Concerto for Clarinet in A Major" with the Manawatū Sinfonia on Sunday. Photo / Sonya Holm

Manawatū Sinfonia - Marvellous Mozart

Speirs Centre

August 20

Reviewed by Sonya Holm

A vibrant collaboration of sound was just the tonic for a Sunday afternoon.

The Manawatū Sinfonia delivered three pieces from Mozart’s repertoire that, while popular more than 200 years ago, have lost none of their magic.

The star of the first half was clarinettist SongYi Choi, playing Mozart’s last great work before his untimely death aged 35.

The depth of range of the clarinet, and ability of volume to be expertly reduced and increased, give it the quality of a human voice, as if you are hearing someone sing rather than play a musical instrument.

The talented Choi has been playing the clarinet since she was 11 and her mastery of the instrument was on display with this truly beautiful piece.

The second half led into Symphony No 40 in G Minor, a piece that remains one of the most well-known and much loved of Mozart’s from being included in the soundtracks of many movies.

It is a passionate piece that is wonderful to hear live, with every instrument playing a part; violins are wonderful storytellers, and it was transfixing to watch them in action.

The concert was kept in time and pace by the expert skill of conductor Rueben Brown, who has recently completed his honours degree at the New Zealand School of Music - Te Koki.

The probable thousands of hours of practice paid off, and the concert was flawless.

The audience expressed their appreciation loudly throughout, and the full theatre with a mix of ages bubbled with positivity as the venue emptied.

I spent hours of my childhood listening to records with dramatic orchestral soundtracks from Black Beauty to Babar the Elephant, although my favourite remains Peter and the Wolf.

While I listened, I would complete jigsaws, make paper crafts, or do some colouring-in.

These days I have musical soundtracks – carefully chosen on Spotify – creating the backdrop to most aspects of my life: cleaning, driving and cooking.

I find it hard to sit still and just listen to music.

Turning off my phone, sitting still, and focusing on the talented musicians in front of me was not only a way to experience marvellous Mozart, but an exercise in mindfulness as well.

While the music is passionate and energetic, the overall experience was calming.

Reuben Brown conducts the Manawatū Sinfonia at the Speirs Centre on Sunday. Photo / Sonya Holm

The next concert, featuring the sinfonia and youth orchestra, on October 28 is sure to be just as enthralling.

For the fidgety among us, just sneak in some colouring-in.







