Isaac Henderson.will conduct some of Out of this World on October 28.

Two Manawatū orchestras are inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a musical exploration of the cosmos.

Out of this World will showcase the combined talents of the Manawatū Sinfonia and the Manawatū Youth Orchestra, under the direction of conductors Isaac Henderson and Tim Jones.

From the ethereal melodies of Holst’s The Planets to the thrilling Star Wars themes by John Williams, the October 28 concert promises to transport listeners to distant galaxies and faraway worlds.

The evening begins with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, known as the New World. This masterpiece, inspired by the composer’s time in the United States, captures the spirit of exploration and new horizons, making it a fitting beginning to this musical journey through space and time.

The Planets is composed of a suite of character pieces for each planet in our solar system. Audiences will be taken on a sonic journey through the martial rhythms of Mars to the jollity of Jupiter.

The concert will pay tribute to the beloved Star Wars franchise with iconic music that has captivated generations of fans. From the heroic fanfare of the main theme to the dramatic Imperial March, the orchestra will transport the audience to a galaxy far, far away.

The concert will combine the magic of classical music with the themes from the Star Wars universe, sinfonia president Jeff McNeill says.

“It’s an event that will appeal to music lovers, space enthusiasts, and fans of all ages. We invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable experience.”

The Details

What: Out of this World

When: Saturday, October 28, 7.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: ticketek.co.nz



