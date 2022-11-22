Peter Elliott is looking forward to being one of the judges at the Manawatū Rose Society's 75th anniversary show on Friday and Saturday. He is standing by Sky Tower at the Esplanade. Photo / Judith Lacy

Peter Elliott is looking forward to being one of the judges at the Manawatū Rose Society's 75th anniversary show on Friday and Saturday. He is standing by Sky Tower at the Esplanade. Photo / Judith Lacy

If your bloom can win at a Manawatū Rose Society show, you’ve got a good chance of winning at a national event.

That’s the verdict of Peter Elliott, who will be the chief judge at the society’s 75th-anniversary show on Friday and Saturday.

Palmerston North is well known for its Dugald Mackenzie Rose Garden at Victoria Esplanade – one of the world’s best public rose gardens. The city is also known for the quality of its roses and there are strong exhibitors in the region.

It takes five years to become a qualified national rose judge. Elliott has been qualified for nearly 30 years and has judged around the world in trials and exhibitions. It’s an absorbing and rewarding hobby, the radiographer says.

Judges are looking for fresh, vibrant, well-shaped blooms, firm rather than floppy petals, a lack of marks caused by the weather or disease, and a balance of bloom and foliage.

Judging rules specify what a perfect bloom should exhibit and, if required to select a winner, judges can give each entry points out of 100.

This week’s show will have 53 classes, including some for new exhibitors.

Floribunda White Romance is the society’s rose of the year and there will be a special class for it. Elliott hopes exhibitors from Gisborne, Levin and Matamata will attend.

Rosarians (rose enthusiasts) are resourceful people, he says. This is demonstrated in the ways they protect their plants from the weather, to how they transport them to shows and having the blooms looking their best on show day.

Spot application of a general insecticide is best for killing aphids. Alternatively, you can wash them off with a hose, squash them with your fingers (you really will have green fingers then), or plant garlic between the bushes, Elliott says.

Never kill ladybirds – it’s said they can eat up to 1000 aphids a night.

Like mosquitoes and humans, aphids will affect one rose bush but not its neighbour.

Bertha Aikman was instrumental in starting the society and Nola Simpson, who joined in the 1970s, had a huge influence too. The society has about 60 members.

Elliott has a desert island collection – 12 roses that would have to go with him if he were to be marooned on a desert island. The dozen are those he couldn’t do without for nostalgic purposes.

He is also one of about 30 international rose trials judges. This year the trials are celebrating 52 years.

Over the past two years, 50 roses submitted by growers and hybridisers from around the world have been grown and cared for by Palmerston North City Council staff at the trial grounds in the Esplanade.

Trial Ground Committee chairman John Ford says most of these roses have never been seen before in New Zealand and represent the latest trends in the rose industry.

“Rose breeders worldwide are breeding roses with more flowers and improved disease tolerance; plus, more and more varieties have fragrant blooms than ever before.”

The roses are evaluated by a judging panel on characteristics including colour, fragrance, health, flower form and novelty over a two-year period.

The winning roses will be announced by Ford and Mayor Grant Smith at the gazebo on Sunday at 2.30pm.

The Details

What: Manawatū Rose Society 75th Anniversary Show

When: Friday, 11.30am-5pm, Saturday, 10am-4pm

Where: Caccia Birch House

Entry: Gold coin





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







