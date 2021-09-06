Manawatū Restorative Justice Trust helps offenders put things right

For offenders, restorative justice can offer an opportunity to demonstrate real remorse to the people they have harmed. Photo / Unsplash

Restorative justice has been an official part of the legal process in New Zealand for more than a decade, but many people still have little idea what it means.

"When I contact people to find out if they want to take part, 95 per cent of them have no idea what we are talking about," Manawatū Restorative Justice Trust manager Phil Peters says.

The people he contacts are the victims and offenders of crimes ranging from motor vehicle accidents to serious assaults, from dog attacks to burglaries.

"Any offence where the offender has pleaded guilty, and there is an identifiable victim, is suitable for restorative justice," Peters says.

The aim of restorative justice is to try and put things right between the person who has caused the harm, and the person (or people) who has suffered because of it. It is not about the offender avoiding punishment.

"The offender will still be sentenced in court. But if we can help the offender acknowledge responsibility for the harm caused, and facilitate some agreement between the two parties on how the harm might be put right, then we have done our job," Peters says.

It is a voluntary process, and no one must take part. However, many victims who enter the process with some trepidation find it extremely beneficial, he says.

"To hear a sincere apology from the person who has harmed them, and to take part in establishing some commitments on how the offender will try to put things right, can empower victims."

For offenders, restorative justice can offer an opportunity to demonstrate real remorse to the people they have harmed, rather than just being sentenced in the somewhat sterile environment of a court of law.

Peters describes the case of a burglar who sat across the table from a whānau whose garage he had stolen food from, and heard how they went hungry that week as he had stolen much of their food.

"For the first time in his life, he realised the effects of his actions on people. In court he is sentenced. But the real punishment was looking people he harmed in the eye and having to explain and apologise for his actions."

More than 400 cases are referred to Manawatū Restorative Justice Trust each year, from the courts in Palmerston North, Levin and Dannevirke. If both parties agree to restorative justice, the trained facilitators contracted to the trust will meet with each party separately.

If they believe it is appropriate, then both parties and the facilitators will meet in a restorative conference, and a report is sent to the judge.

For more information on the Manawatū Restorative Justice Trust visit

or ring 354 1107.