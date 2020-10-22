Manawatū-Rangitikei Enviroschools attend Forgotten Fauna hui

Alastair Cole from Wildlife Foxton Trust at the Forgotten Fanua Enviroschools' hui.

Students from 10 Manawatū-Rangitikei Enviroschools converged on Mt Lees Reserve for the Forgotten Fauna Hui organised by Horizons.

Native reptiles were one of the main attractions for the 60 Year 5 to 8 students, who got up close to native geckos, saw how small native bats are, learned about fish in NZ waterways, and how humans and predators were affecting the habitats of the forgotten fauna.

Alastair Cole from Wildlife Foxton Trust showed students New Zealand's two native lizards: the Northland green gecko, one of the rarest and most highly sought after lizards, and the South Island forest gecko.

Cole said the fauna was in dire straits, with the South Island gecko vulnerable after the Kaikōura earthquake.

The students were able to hold the large Australian blue-tongue skink, with varying reactions.

Horizons environmental educator and Enviroschools regional coordinator, Sarah Williams says the excitement and interest from the students was exactly what Enviroschools wanted to achieve.

"By interacting with nature, students develop more empathy and understanding of our delicate ecosystems.

"This hui was a chance to expand their knowledge and ignite their enthusiasm.

"An event like this is also important in supporting our young people to grow their leadership skills."