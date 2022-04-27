New member Josh Hurley enjoys thinking strategically during games. Photo / Judith Lacy

It's Manawatū not Marseille, but the conviviality is still tres bon.

The Manawatū Petanque Club is on the hunt for new members and you are highly likely to fit the age range.

The 22 members range in age from 20 to 88 and play a mix of social and competitive games.

Chris Dunn started playing three years ago after his wife died. He had been visiting her four afternoons a week and suddenly had nothing to do in those slots. Dunn keeps playing as he enjoys himself.

"Can I ask how old you are?" this reporter ventures. "I wish you wouldn't. I'm only 88."

Josh Hurley is the club's youngest and newest member having joined a few weeks ago. His brother introduced him to the game.

Last year Hurley tore his anterior cruciate ligament playing football and needed a new sport. He enjoys the strategy involved with petanque and the opportunity to chat with people during the game.

Hurley is impressed with how welcoming club members have been and says he can turn up and start a conservation with anyone.

Jeremy Neild (left) and Roger Ball assess who has won the game. Photo / Judith Lacy

Roger Ball started playing petanque in 1983. His son lives in France and Ball gets to play there too. Think the south of France, 38C with a nice glass of rosé to hand.



Petanque is outdoor recreation, it's not too hectic, and he can have a drink.

He learnt to play at a pub in England that had a public piste outside.

Nowadays he uses a magnet on a string to pick his boules up saving him from bending down.

Janet Toogood was introduced to the game through Green Prescription. "It is surprisingly good for those seeking exercise without too much exertion."

The club used to meet on the corner of Fitzherbert Ave and Park Rd. In 2007 it moved to the NorthEnd Bowling Club and has 16 stone pistes.

Chris Dunn and Christine Daykin try to get their boules as close to the jack as possible. Photo / Judith Lacy

Secretary Judith Smith says the club belongs to the Wellington Petanque Association and there is a good petanque community within the Wellington area.

The Manawatū club plays all year round with August to May the competitive season.

There is no dress code except for covered shoes - for obvious reasons.

Members can use the pistes at any time and are also social members of the bowling club allowing them to use the clubhouse.

Potential members can come along three times for free to try the game, Smith says.

"It's a great game, it's very addictive."

Club times are Thursdays and Sundays at 1.15pm and usually two or three games are played depending on the weather.

+ INFO Find the club on Facebook, ring Judith on 027 2049 160 or just turn up.