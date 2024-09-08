Advertisement
Manawatū Mountain Biking Club to hold free skill lessons

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Manawatū Mountain Biking Club is holding free lessons for riders of all abilities. Photo / Jack McKenzie

Manawatū Mountain Biking Club is holding free lessons for riders of all abilities. Photo / Jack McKenzie

You might think it’s as easy as riding a bike, but it’s surprising how many little tips and tricks even the most competent of riders can learn.

That’s why each year Manawatū Mountain Bike Club (MMBC) holds free mountain bike training sessions, teaching a range of skills from the basics to tips for the elite, such as how to take a corner hard or how to best position your body on a bike.

The club has been doing it for years for all rider ability levels, from competition athletes to learners.

Sessions are taken by MMBC volunteers who are qualified Professional Mountain Bike Instructors Association coaches following a set curriculum.

The sessions are available to children and adults. Level one riders will focus on bike set-up, body position, use of gears and brakes, cadence, cornering and flow in technical terrain.

Riders of all abilities can benefit from the training sessions held by Manawatū Mountain Biking Club. Photo / Jack McKenzie
Riders of all abilities can benefit from the training sessions held by Manawatū Mountain Biking Club. Photo / Jack McKenzie

Level two riders will speed their way through level one items then focus on brake control, wheel lifts, track stands, roll-downs, slow tight turns and manoeuvring tricky spots.

Sessions begin on October 17 and the first one involves a basic bike check, some games and an activities-based skill assessment. Riders will be assigned to a coach and group for the rest of the term.

Riders progress to stages as they learn new skills.

Registration is from September 12 until October 7. Spaces are limited. For more information contact Jane Compton at develop@mmbc.co.nz

It's surprising how many little tips and tricks even the most competent of riders can learn. Photo / Jack McKenzie
It’s surprising how many little tips and tricks even the most competent of riders can learn. Photo / Jack McKenzie

The Details

WHEN: Every Thursday, October 17 to November 21

5-13 years: 5pm-5.45pm

13+ years/adults: 6pm-7 pm

WHERE: Hardie Street Reserve, Palmerston North. Come to the main area by the Centennial Drive carpark and look for MMBC flags and registration table under the trees.

WHO: Mountain bike riders aged 5 and up who can ride a bike without training wheels.

HOW MUCH: Free, but if groups are full then priority will be given to MMBC members.

WHAT DO I NEED? A geared mountain bike in good condition with working front and rear brakes; certified helmet that fits; covered shoes; water; and a jacket.

Save

