Manawatū Mountain Biking Club is holding free lessons for riders of all abilities. Photo / Jack McKenzie

You might think it’s as easy as riding a bike, but it’s surprising how many little tips and tricks even the most competent of riders can learn.

That’s why each year Manawatū Mountain Bike Club (MMBC) holds free mountain bike training sessions, teaching a range of skills from the basics to tips for the elite, such as how to take a corner hard or how to best position your body on a bike.

The club has been doing it for years for all rider ability levels, from competition athletes to learners.

Sessions are taken by MMBC volunteers who are qualified Professional Mountain Bike Instructors Association coaches following a set curriculum.

The sessions are available to children and adults. Level one riders will focus on bike set-up, body position, use of gears and brakes, cadence, cornering and flow in technical terrain.