Councillor Pat Hancock said the initiative was created to make Palmerston North a more inclusive city for its LGBTQ+ community.

“A safe space is more than just a place; it’s a commitment to ensuring that this community can express themselves freely and without fear,” he said.

“While we can’t guarantee absolute safety, we provide a supportive environment that offers protection and support when needed.”

Once a business applies, a member from MALGRA will visit them onsite to present them with a welcome pack with the sticker and other resources.

Businesses will also receive ongoing support to help them if an incident arises.

Cr Hancock said the businesses are not expected to de-escalate the incident but instead to be there as support and know when a situation warrants a call to police.

He said it’s not just for Palmerston North residents, but also for those who are visiting the city and are curious about where the spaces are. They can look online and have peace of mind about where they can go if needed.

“We want everyone - no matter who they love or how they identify, individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities to feel valued, respected, and celebrated - to know they belong.”

Partnering with MALGRA ensured PNCC was “walking the talk” and committed to stepping up its game, keeping its finger on the pulse of what the community needs and making sure everyone has the chance to shine and lead.

https://www.safespacepalmy.co.nz/