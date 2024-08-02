Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association and Palmerston North council launch initiative

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
The idea is to provide a space where the Rainbow community can be their authentic selves.

The idea is to provide a space where the Rainbow community can be their authentic selves.

Palmerston North businesses are being asked to register their support in creating “safe spaces” for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Palmerston North City Council has partnered with the Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association (MALGRA) to create a Safe Space initiative and is encouraging local businesses to register.

The council said the idea is to provide spaces where the Rainbow community can be their authentic selves and have protection and support if an incident such as violence, bullying, or hate speech occurs.

Businesses can register online to receive a Safe Space sticker to display at their site and go on the MALGRA website to let people know their space is safe.

The Safe Space sticker that Palmerston North businesses can display.
The Safe Space sticker that Palmerston North businesses can display.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Councillor Pat Hancock said the initiative was created to make Palmerston North a more inclusive city for its LGBTQ+ community.

“A safe space is more than just a place; it’s a commitment to ensuring that this community can express themselves freely and without fear,” he said.

“While we can’t guarantee absolute safety, we provide a supportive environment that offers protection and support when needed.”

Once a business applies, a member from MALGRA will visit them onsite to present them with a welcome pack with the sticker and other resources.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Businesses will also receive ongoing support to help them if an incident arises.

Cr Hancock said the businesses are not expected to de-escalate the incident but instead to be there as support and know when a situation warrants a call to police.

He said it’s not just for Palmerston North residents, but also for those who are visiting the city and are curious about where the spaces are. They can look online and have peace of mind about where they can go if needed.

“We want everyone - no matter who they love or how they identify, individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities to feel valued, respected, and celebrated - to know they belong.”

Partnering with MALGRA ensured PNCC was “walking the talk” and committed to stepping up its game, keeping its finger on the pulse of what the community needs and making sure everyone has the chance to shine and lead.

https://www.safespacepalmy.co.nz/

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian