Manawatū launch of Helen Kelly biography at Central Library on July 17

Helen Kelly in April 2016 when she was battling cancer. She started her career as a primary school teacher and was appointed a union delegate on her first day teaching. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Dion Martin reckons there are two books every union organiser should read.

The first is Tragedy At Pike River Mine: How And Why 29 Men Died by Rebecca Macfie. The second is Helen Kelly: Her Life, also by Macfie.

Martin, a prominent Palmerston North union organiser, is organising the Manawatū launch of the Kelly biography.

Martin says the two Macfie books are relevant to New Zealand history, not just the union movement.

Kelly was the president of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions from 2007 to 2015. She died in 2016 aged just 52.

Martin says Kelly genuinely got on with people - it wasn't manufactured.

"She was genuinely really, really amazing with people and liked people and wanted to try to improve their lives."

Martin says during the 2011 ANZCO lockout near Marton, there was an internal squabble between unions about tactics. Kelly came to Palmerston North for a meeting and spoke strongly to those involved.

"You are all going to forget about that [disagreement], you are all going to commit to supporting those workers," Martin recalls her saying.

Her also recalls Kelly making a lot of statements beginning with "you will" and by the time she had finished speaking every organiser present left fired up to do with Kelly had told them to do.

When New Zealanders were questioning the union movement's relevancy Kelly, through her "amazing empathy" with workers, compassion and by her actions, raised the profile of the movement.

Kelly got the stories of workers into wider society and humanised those killed at work, particularly those in the forestry and mining sectors, Martin says.

Kelly's advocacy led to improvements in health and safety in the workplace.

Labour city councillor Lorna Johnson will speak at the launch, the Brazen Hussies will sing a number of songs including Kelly's favourite Bread and Roses, and Macfie will be in conversation with former Labour Cabinet minister and Palmerston North MP Steve Maharey. Mary Varnham, editor-in-chief of the book's publisher Awa Press, will also speak.

The Manawatū launch of the biography is on Saturday, July 17.

NZME journalist Simon Wilson says the biography is "an immensely readable tale of politics, heartache and ferocious charm".

"This is gifted storytelling, rich in political history, immensely readable and important, a great book about a true working-class hero and perhaps the greatest political leader of our time."

The Details

What: Manawatū launch of biography Helen Kelly: Her Life

When: Saturday, July 17, 2pm

Where: Mezzanine Floor, Central Library

Tickets: free entry