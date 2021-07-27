Manawatū Jets win NBL Best Fan Engagement Award for 2021

Manawatu Jets community engagement lead Azania Pekepo chats to some young fans. "I'm just the crazy person with the microphone." Photo / Photosport

The Manawatū Jets whānau call her Wonder Woman. She laughs at the nickname and says it's because she juggles so much.

Manawatū's Wonder Woman wears a green singlet and carries a microphone. Her name is Azania Pekepo and she is the community engagement lead for the Jets.

It's a fancy title but the monetary reward is non-existent as it's a voluntary role.

The Jets won the Best Fan Engagement Award for the 2021 National Basketball League season. Jets fan Stu Schwartz says Pekepo is the person responsible for the Jets winning the award.

"Azania has been at every home game whipping up support from fans and their families through activities on and off the court," Schwartz says.

"She has single-handedly gotten the children present excited about the game, encouraging their attendance and perhaps making them future basketballers and/or club supporters."

Pekepo says although she is the "big mouth" on the microphone she couldn't do it without the board, players and coaches who support her craziness.

"I couldn't do what I do without the whole Jets team. I'm already crazy in a good way but they make my job a whole lot easier."

She is so grateful for the award and says the Jets wouldn't have won it without their fans.

Pekepo played basketball when she was young, but a torn ankle ligament meant she had to stop. But she continued her basketball involvement as a Jets spectator and supporter.

In 2019, a friend volunteering with the Jets asked Pekepo for ideas for half-time activities and her on-court involvement began.

With a background in entertaining and presenting, Pekepo's involvement quickly grew going on to be the home-games MC, team liaison, organising events and looking after sponsors. She is also on the Jets board.

Her vision is it's not just a game of basketball but an event where people can bring the whole family to have fun.

Among her game-day tasks are warming up the crowd, holding dance-offs, interviewing young fans and encouraging spectators to don some green attire. She's been told she's like the Pied Piper and she'll turn around and see children following her.

Pekepo's wow moment came one Sunday at 3pm. There was blue sky after a week of rain, yet the stadium was full. Even after all the rain fans still chose to come to the game, a huge moment for her.

It was the Jets' fourth year back in the NBL and came after they played all their 2020 games in Auckland due to Covid-19. It had been a tough season with injured and ill players.

Then their final game of the season, on July 18 against the Nelson Giants, was cancelled due to flooding in Nelson.

Pekepo leapt into action and turned what was to be a game into a community farewell. There were egg and spoon races, wheelbarrow and three-legged races, plus a dance-off and the final of the knockout (fun basketball game) competition.

Kids were able to attempt to run three-legged with a 2.1m tall American.

Pekepo says the young fans look up to the players. Some even made get well cards for Shane Temara, whose appendix ruptured requiring a hospital stay.

"I don't think the guys realise how much the kids look up to them sometimes."

Pekepo also organised watch parties for away games and is full of praise for the Jets' sponsors for their support and loyalty.

Pekepo is a self-employed holistic wellness coach. She teaches people how to live life on purpose rather than on autopilot with their eyes closed.

She takes delight in replying "you wanna bet" when people tell her something can't happen or won't be done.

Pekepo likes the fast, aggressive nature of basketball and says Michael Jordan is a big inspiration.

She has a poster of Air Jordan or the Black Jesus, to use just some of the great's nicknames, above her bed so she can be inspired when she wakes up and goes to bed.

Jordan gives her the drive to live life on purpose.