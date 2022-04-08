Artist Gina Hamilton holds her acrylic house paint piece 'The Promise', while 'How Great Thou Art' exhibition organiser Janice Stephenson holds Hamilton's collage Psalm 84. Photo / Judith Lacy

As Christians celebrate the biggest festival on their calendar, an Easter art exhibition is giving everyone a chance to reflect.

'How Great Thou Art' has grown out of a group Palmerston North's Janice Stephenson formed for the servant leadership assignment of her Diploma in Christian Leadership.

Stephenson was aware there wasn't much happening in the city over Easter and thought it would be a good time to showcase people's talent as a creative expression of Easter.

The work of 10 Manawatū creatives will be shown. Some have one piece, some a body of work.

One of the artists is Gina Hamilton, who says some of her works have been around for a long time, some are new growth.

Hamilton considers herself an evolving artist - she has been doing art since she was little. Her exhibition pieces are interpretations of scripture.

'In the Shadow' depicts a woman some might consider provocatively dressed; its message is not to judge people by appearances.

Her collage 'Psalm 84' was inspired by the psalm of the same name that talks about longing for a dwelling. Hamilton has packed a lot into that piece. "It's amazing what you can fit in a small space, I surprised myself."

Hamilton is self-taught, partly from library books. "I was the kid who spent all the time in art class or sewing."

Stephenson doesn't have any pieces in the exhibition. Her skills include creating a space where people can discover who they are and what their talents are.

"I just like to see people reach for the stars and I'm probably very much for the underdog."

She enjoys journeying with people and says the theme of 'How Great Thou Art' is the journey of whakapono (faith).

The artists will be staffing the exhibition so visitors will have a chance to chat with them. Some works will be for sale.

The Details

What: How Great Thou Art

When: April 14-18, 10am-4pm

Where: Victory Venue, 18 Rangitīkei St

Entry: Free