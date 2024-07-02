Torr said the trust’s workshops and support services are for people with diabetes and prediabetes, plus their support people.

“We don’t just eat and exercise by ourselves. It’s the support network around us.”

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora estimates more than 300,000 people have been diagnosed with diabetes (predominantly type 2 diabetes).

Although type 2 diabetes is increasingly being diagnosed in young people and is related to obesity, type 1 is also increasing.

Torr said this means it is important to connect with young people and their families.

The trust provides education to people in Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua. Its youth co-ordinator Andrea Bell provides services to people aged up to 24 in these areas plus Whanganui.

There are camps and other fun events like paintball and 10-pin bowling, with an emphasis on connecting families. There are also parent/whānau support groups offering informal get-togethers of people who understand the daily challenges of diabetes.

The activities provide opportunities for kids to be kids, rather than being told it’s time to prick their finger, Torr said.

The trust receives funding from Health New Zealand, grants and private donors.

Torr has always enjoyed working for non-profit organisations. She said the trust is an amazing organisation helping people. “I couldn’t not help.”

Torr and the other four staff - including a registered nurse and registered dietician - all work part-time plus there are casual tutors who lead workshops.

The trust is a hub for diabetes support and education just diagnosed with a life-changing event can help you through that.

Torr started last December and has been pleasantly surprised by the technology available for the management of diabetes.

The Manawatū Horowhenua Tararua Diabetes Trust provides information in a supportive environment to help people take action to manage their diabetes. Photo / Judith Lacy

Visitors are welcome upstairs at 91 Milson Line but due to the part-time hours, people are asked to ring 06 357 5992 first.

