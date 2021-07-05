Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show returns to Palmerston North July 23–25

The Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show has experts onsite to discuss your individual needs. Photo / Supplied

All things home and lifestyle are gathering under one roof to create a one-stop shop for your renovating and lifestyle shopping needs. The annual Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show is returning to the Central Energy Trust Arena this month.

NZME event director Renee Murray says there are more than 250 companies involved in this year's show, making it one of the largest home shows in New Zealand and the largest indoor event in Palmerston North.

"Visitors will find everything under one roof – the latest in home renovations, kitchens, furniture, new builds, garden tools, appliances, home décor, flooring, gourmet food and so much more."

The show appeals to a wide range of visitors, from those looking at renovations and luxury items like new cars and spa pools to those visitors just wanting to shop and purchase artisan goods, home décor and more.

At the taste zone visitors can sample an array of gourmet food and beverages, and with more than 35 companies involved it's like a mini food show. With everything from gin and vodka to artisan breads, gourmet meat products, herbal tea, port, cheesecakes, spices, boutique condiments and so much more, you can buy what you love to take away and enjoy at home.

"The show offers you the chance to meet experts onsite to discuss your individual needs, and eliminates the need to spend weeks, or even months, planning your next project - just speak directly to the people you need to, book quotes, look at house designs, ask questions, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples and be inspired with new ideas," Murray says.

Many exhibitors have show-only discounts.

The Details

What: Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show

When: July 23–25, Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena

Tickets: gold coin entry