Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show - everything under the one roof

About to tackle a renovation, DIY project or looking for some home décor inspiration?

We've got you sorted at the annual Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show, with over 220 companies showcasing everything from kitchens and bathrooms, to heating and insulation, artisan food and crafts, lifestyle and homeware products and much more.



NZME Events show organiser Renee Murray says they bring the best businesses from all over New Zealand to exhibit beside the best of local Manawatū companies.

"Come along and support Kiwi businesses and see what's on offer.

"This year's show includes popular artisan crafters from all over New Zealand with gorgeous original products often not found in shops.

"Appreciating that shopping for the home can be hard work, the expo will also have some fabulous food and beverage companies on hand with an array of treats for you to sample and take home what you love."

Are you planning a renovation? Building? Decorating? Sourcing new ideas?

Whatever stage you're at, the Home & Lifestyle Show is your event of the year.

With experts on site to discuss your individual needs, the show eliminates the need to spend weeks, or even months, running around town, trawling through websites and making phone calls.

Speak directly to the people you need to, book quotes, look at house designs, ask questions, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples and be inspired with new ideas.

Plus, don't miss the special show-only discounts across the weekend.

November 20-21 – 10am to 5pm

November 22 - 10am to 4pm

Central Trust Energy Arena, gold coin entry.