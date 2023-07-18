The Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show is a great place to try something new.

Manawatū’s shopping event of the year is back this weekend.

About to tackle a renovation, DIY project or looking for some home decor inspiration? With more than 250 companies involved, the Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show has everything you need, NZME Events spokeswoman Renee Murray says.

There will be kitchen and flooring solutions, furniture, heating, outdoor living, fixtures and fittings, gourmet food and beverages, and much more.

“This is the perfect opportunity to do all your home or renovation shopping in one place at one time. No need to drive around town from shop to shop and book appointments.

“At the home show you can look at new house designs, book in quotes, ask questions of the experts, feel fabrics, compare prices and take home samples,” Murray says.

“If you’re looking at a new build or embarking on a renovation or DIY project, this is an unmissable event with an array of local and national exhibitors offering special show-only discounts.

“Come along to see what’s on offer from Stihl Shop, Newtech Bathroomware, Manawatu Sound Hub, Flooring Design, Higgins, TRC Tractors, Beds4U, Kitchen Studio, Pool & Spa2, Tricklebanks, and many more.”

The Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show is on this Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Discover the showcase of luxurious items such as spa pools, bespoke fireplaces and beautifully crafted furniture, alongside the artisan zone featuring original art, stylish home décor and quality gifts.

At the taste zone you can sample a range of gourmet food, treats and beverages. Buy what you love to enjoy at home.

The Manawatū Guardian will be at the show. Come and meet editor Judith Lacy each day 12-2pm.

The Details

What: Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show

When: July 21-23

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena

Tickets: iticket.co.nz or at the door



