Bale wrap is one of the items Manawatū District Council will be collecting on December 11. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Manawatū District Council has partnered with Plasbak and Agrecovery to run a free farm waste drop-off day.

It is the perfect opportunity for the farming and rural community to drop off and dispose of their farm waste in a free and sustainable way, council utilities manager Wiremu Greening says.

“The team are hoping this event will provide a platform for farm waste recycling to be more widely considered, leading to more environmentally conscious waste disposal methods.”

The current methods of disposing of farm waste are burning, burying, or leaving it to collect dust at the back of the shed.

The waste taken to the event, which will take place in Feilding on Monday, December 11 from 10am until 3pm, will be recycled into agricultural products.

Infrastructure general manager Hamish Waugh says initiatives like this are part of the council’s wider approach to managing waste across the whole district in a more environmentally sustainable way.

“We are really looking to collaborate and work with industry professionals to make this as seamless and as economically viable as possible. Tapping into the waste levy funding through central government allows projects like this to benefit our residents while having little to no effect on rates.”

People can bring along:

0 to 60-litre containers

61 to 210-litre drums

LDPE (#4) and woven PP (#5) bags

Bale wrap and silage pit covers

Twine

Large polypropylene feed and fertiliser bags

The containers and drums need to be triple-rinsed, well-drained and free of any remaining residue.

The event will be at Manfeild Carpark on 59 South St.

To make the process as fast and easy as possible, register at mdc.govt.nz/farmrecycling.