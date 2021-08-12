Manawatū deaf community members receive Covid-19 vaccine at special clinic

Andy Neville receives his Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Claire Wong at a vaccination clinic for the deaf community in Palmerston North on Thursday. Photo / Judith Lacy

"Is that it?"

That was Andy Neville's response after he received his first Covid-19 vaccine.

The 50-year-old was one of about 20 members of the deaf community who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday at the Manawatu Deaf Society rooms.

Neville, who works for joinery manufacturer Hansen Interior Advanced Solutions, said he chose to have the jab for the protection it offered. He mixes with a lot of people including through work.

Deaf Aotearoa hauora facilitator Annette Hansen said the organisation had already run workshops about Covid-19 for the deaf community in Palmerston North, Levin and Whanganui using material from the Immunisation Advisory Centre. The workshops were well-attended and provided an opportunity to ask questions.

Those who received their first jab on Thursday will receive their second vaccine on September 9.

MidCentral District Health Board's Debbie Davies said there were about 150,000 people to be vaccinated across the district.

The clinic for the deaf community was co-designed to provide easy access and an effective response.

Davies, senior response officer for Covid vaccination, said the turnout was fantastic. It was about offering vaccines in a familiar environment and with New Zealand sign language interpreters to assist the process.

There are now 37 Covid vaccination providers across the MidCentral region - general practices, Māori health providers, DHB sites and community pharmacies.

Plans are in place to run low-sensory clinics on Sundays at the central vaccination site in Fitzherbert Ave. There would be less light and noise that could appeal to people on the autism spectrum disorder.

A festival-type event for younger people was being considered with music and food, Davies said.

A focus of the rollout was taking the vaccines to where vaccinators could get the best access, including evening and weekend clinics.