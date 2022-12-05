Constable David Cramp, who came top of his wing, receives the Royal New Zealand Police College korowai. Photo / Stephen A'Court

Constable David Cramp, who came top of his wing, receives the Royal New Zealand Police College korowai. Photo / Stephen A'Court

New Constable David Cramp has graduated top of Police Wing 360.

Cramp, who has been posted in Manawatū, also won the firearms award for his wing at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The former rifleman in the New Zealand Army has represented the army in combat marksmanship.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to represent the police in future Australia, New Zealand Police and Emergency Services Games.

“I really want to acknowledge my peers’ efforts and support during the last four months,” Cramp says.

“It is not a journey anyone takes alone. I want to thank my fellow constables as I know if it wasn’t for their help and support throughout, I would not be receiving this award.”

The wing patron was former New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush, who clocked up more than 40 years’ service in the police.

His operational and strategic knowledge made him an ideal mentor for Wing 360.

Bush managed the New Zealand police liaison in Southeast Asia during the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. He also led the response to major crises including the Christchurch terror attacks, Whakaari White Island eruption, and Kaikoura earthquake.

“Regardless of your background, each of you is here because we have identified in you the abilities and character that are essential to being a good police officer,” he told the new graduates.

“There is no other profession where you can come to work every single day and make as much of a difference as you can in police. You have chosen a fantastic path.

“And make no mistake, I know police set the bar extremely high when it comes to appraising the men and women we take on, so once again, congratulations to you all.”



