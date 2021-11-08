Manawatū Concert Band's Best of British showcases talent of local musicians

Can you spot the rogue Irishman who didn't follow the red, white and blue dress code? Photo / Sandra Crosbie

Can you spot the rogue Irishman who didn't follow the red, white and blue dress code? Photo / Sandra Crosbie

Best of British

Manawatū Concert Band

Conducted by Peter Ellery and Stephen Wildbore

Speirs Centre

Saturday, November 6

Reviewer: Sandra Crosbie

Saturday night's Covid-style full house was treated to two enjoyable hours of time travel through British music history. The superbly selected repertoire delivered a mixture of genres ranging from the dulcet tones of the 15th century's Scarborough Fair through to Lorde's tribute version of David Bowie's Life on Mars.

The opening medley of James Bond movie themes showcased the quality of musicianship that lay ahead. Following the hard-hitting opening, we travelled to Ireland with a soft and floaty Australian version of Danny Boy.

An audience-led countdown launched the toe-tapping theme of the Thunderbirds that led many of us mature audience members back to childhood television viewing of the marionette International Rescue team.

Television theme music was also delivered with Dr Who theme songs, which was enhanced by Casiotone spooky sounds via an iPad.

Our hands got a workout clapping along to Elton John's Crocodile Rock, which couldn't compare to the workout the band's drummer, Matt Roberts, delivered throughout the evening. His skilful drumming led the rhythmic foundation for the band and was well supported by the three-person percussion team.

The timpani, bass drum and clashing cymbals resonated throughout the latter musical items including Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance and Rule, Britannia.

The night's encore was, of course, a Beatles number - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da. McCartney's perfectionism caused challenges to its original recording, but our local concert band delivered perfectionism on tap throughout the concert.

The 38-member band, wearing red, white and blue - apart from one rogue Irishman adorned in green – bassoonist Jules Grace - were led by their hard-working musical director Peter Ellery and clarinettist Stephen Wildbore. Confident in their performance, the well-prepared band challenged by Covid disruptions were tight and showcased the strength of talent of wind and percussion musicians in our community.

Adding to the night's entertainment was compere and musician - the quick-witted Andrew Griffiths. His dad jokes and fun facts added entertaining humour and informative segues. Keep him on – he's great!

There was only one disappointing element to the evening's show. That was hearing band member Ben Ellery sponsored the cost of the Thunderbirds score. Sponsorship money is thrown at sports – it would be great to see musicians and concert bands supported like we support athletes. Years of commitment sit behind the level of musicianship among the band members. They deserve recognition and financial support.

This was my first time attending a concert by the band and it won't be my last. Make sure you catch them in May when they deliver A Night at the Movies.