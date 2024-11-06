Manawatū Concert Band will include the haunting Adagio from ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ in its set this weekend.
An award-winning 40-piece symphonic band is performing in concert in Palmerston North this weekend to celebrate a significant milestone.
Manawatū Concert Band Inc, which boasts musicians aged from 16 to 80, will present the ‘Fanfare, Film and Fantasy’ concert to mark its 30th anniversary. The set of music promises to cover a range of styles covering all tastes and generations.
Band secretary Andrew Griffiths says the Palmerston North-based band’s musical style embraces all tastes, including movie soundtracks, musicals, pop, classical, swing and jazz from the Big Band era of the 30s and 40s.
“It’s a good-sized band, a versatile band, a community band, featuring musicians of all ages,” he said.
“Some also play in a variety of other bands, and it provides younger musicians with a fantastic opportunity to learn and play alongside more experienced musicians. There is so much talent and opportunity in Palmerston North.”
Some of the band play professionally while others are aspiring to further their careers with study at music schools in the major cities centres.
Griffiths said pieces chosen for ‘Fanfare, Film and Fantasy’ range from the evocative theme of the World War II series ‘Band of Brothers’ to the 60s pop of Tom Jones and the Beatles.
The haunting Adagio from ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’, made famous in the movie ‘Brassed Off’, will feature Ben Ellery making the most of the mellow sound of the flugelhorn.