Manawatū Camera Club celebrates Palmerston North's 150th anniversary

Freedom Plus staff install Manawatu Camera Club's exhibition at City Library to mark Palmerston North's 150th anniversary.

Photos taken by Manawatū Camera Club members have revitalised the ground floor of City Library.

The photos of Palmerston North have been printed on stick-on vinyl and attached to windows and doors along the George St hallway.

Can you find yourself among the Super Sevens runners? Marvel at the Esplanade Scenic Railway photo that was taken through a glass ball. See if you can spot the optical illusion created by the backpackers' image on window three.

The images have brought colour and vitality to the space, project co-leader Jim Jefferies says.

The exhibition has been funded by City Library. The plan is new photos will be put up each quarter for a year and the next two exhibitions will be funded by the 150th celebrations fund.

The club is looking for sponsorship for the fourth and final exhibition to cover printing and installation costs.

Each image of the four exhibitions will represent some aspect of Palmy today, Jim says.

"We intend to capture each display so that people of the future can see and understand Palmy 2021. Keep a lookout for Manawatū Camera Club members out there taking photos for the next edition."

The exhibition was opened by Mayor Grant Smith last Thursday. He said the photos showed the camera club was playing its part for the city.

New images will be posted in June.