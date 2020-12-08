Manawatū Business Awards celebrate innovation, resilience and excellence

Rangitāne rangatira Wiremu Te Awe Awe opens the Westpac Choose Manawatū Business Awards with a karakia.

There were record entries in the Westpac Choose Manawatū Business Awards, where 10 awards were handed out to businesses from throughout Manawatū.

Innovation, resilience and excellence were celebrated by the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), chief executive Linda Stewart saying the business performances showcased at the awards were testament to the businesses who call Manawatū home, and the firm support from the wider community.

"Each of us has felt the effects of this challenging environment we have found ourselves in over the past 12 months and I am incredibly proud of how our region has come together with renewed strength and commitment.

"I am humbled by this experience. I can truly say, this is Manawatū.

"We are known for our community spirit. That is what we are good at, that is who we are," Stewart said.

With eight award category winners, three honourable mentions and two special award

winners, the awards spanned a wide range of industries.

Westpac commercial and agriculture area manager Rachel Wilson said the team were thrilled with the innovation displayed by the winners.

"In particular, it was a pleasure to award OBO the Westpac Supreme Award, and to hear the achievements of Alistair Davis as he received the Manawatū District Council Lifetime Service Award."

The awards, which recognise resilience, innovation and success across several categories,

saw an almost 80 per cent increase in entries across the board from the 2018 awards, plus an additional 270 nominations for the People's Choice category.

The evening, which was held at Massey University Sport and Rugby Institute last Friday, was attended

by more than 330 members of the business community.

Master of ceremonies was Shane Cortese.

Westpac Choose Manawatū Business Awards 2020:

ETECH Excellence in Innovation Award:

Winner: Fonterra Research & Development Centre

Highly commended: Tahi Spirulina

UCOL Innovation with Talent Award

Winner: DCPower Batteries

Business Central & Business NZ Emerging Business Award

Winner: Earshots

Highly commended: Little Savanna

Welcoming Communities Inclusive Business Award

Winner: Fonterra Research & Development Centre

Māori Business Award

Winner: BioFarm

Manawatū Standard Spirit of Manawatū Award

Winner: OBO

Highly commended: Just Zilch

Manawatū District Council Lifetime Service Award

Alistair Davis

MediaWorks People's Choice Award

Winner: OraKinetics Clinic

Trusted Advisor Network Excellence in a Marketing Campaign Award

Winner: The Herb Farm

Westpac Supreme Award

Winner: OBO