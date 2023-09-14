Members of the Feilding Rebus Garden Group enjoy a country garden visit.

The International Day of Older Persons is celebrated on October 1 each year to recognise the contributions of older people and to examine issues that affect their lives.

Probus and Rebus clubs continually provide such recognition. They provide retired or semi-retired older people with opportunities to remain active and continue to contribute their personal skills in an understanding social group.

If you are retired and are missing your daily social involvement with workplace friends, or your family has moved away, or you have lost a partner, then a Probus or Rebus club can help you, Manawatū-Tararua combined meetings co-ordinator Dean Halford says.

“The club is a place where you can make new friends, where you will have opportunities to be active and creative, where you can pursue your interests or find new ones with people of similar age. Your welfare is important: club members offer companionship when you are lonely or ill.”

Probus and Rebus clubs hold monthly meetings with guest and club speakers.

There are also outings, coffee mornings, lunches and dinners.

Interest groups such as walking, petanque, garden, cuisine, mahjong, books, scrabble and crafts are available.

Probus and Rebus clubs are not-for-profit organisations with a philosophy of friendship and fun.

Palmerston North Rebus Club members on a trip to Hawke's Bay.

Why are there two names?

Probus, formed from the first letters of professional and business, started in the UK in 1965.

The first Probus clubs in New Zealand were formed in 1974, and the first one in Manawatū was the Probus Club (now Rebus Club) of Palmerston North, founded in 1984.

Probus clubs in New Zealand are affiliated to Probus South Pacific in Australia.

Rebus clubs were formerly Probus clubs. Rebus is an amalgam of the first letters of retired and business. The name change occurred with a change in affiliation to Rebus NZ Inc.

“Probus and Rebus clubs have the same aims and practices: to provide retirees with opportunities for social interaction, recreational activity, intellectual stimulation, educational experiences, and welfare support,” Halford says.

“Find one in your neighbourhood that suits you, then join up for a small fee to a rewarding lifestyle among like-minded friends. You will be warmly welcomed.”

There are 14 clubs in Manawatū and Tararua: six Probus (Central Palmerston North, Dannevirke, Makino, Mid-City, Takaro, Terrace End) and eight Rebus (Feilding, Fitzherbert, Foxton, Hokowhitu, Manawatū, Milson, Pahīatua & Districts, Palmerston North).

A list of contacts is available from Citizens Advice Bureau Palmerston North and the Pahīatua Information Centre.



