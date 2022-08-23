Leanne Brown has been leading Mainly Music at Crossroads Church for more than 20 years. Photo / Supplied

Can you beat a rhythm on a tum tum drum?

Children who attend Mainly Music can. The weekly song, rhyme, action and movement sessions were started in 1990 by New Zealander Jo Hood. Every Mainly Music is connected to a church.

Leanne Brown and Kathy Lauridsen started leading Mainly Music at Palmerston North's Crossroads Church in 2001.

Brown says they wanted to do something for the community that was church-connected, fun and interactive. The women wanted to use their musical abilities to encourage families to experience music.

Brown has been leading it herself for a long time now, alongside an enthusiastic team of about 18 volunteers.

They celebrated Mainly Music at Crossroads' 20th birthday on August 12, with the pandemic delaying the party.

Mainly Music is for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Participation and role modelling by parents and grandparents is encouraged.

They use drums, claves, scarves for the jiggle song, shakers, a rainbow ring and a parachute - what goes on top depends on the song.

The songs change every three weeks with one Christian or "God song" in the set each session. There's also a lot of counting and listening to instructions.

Judy Lauridsen has been running the kitchen for Mainly Music at Crossroads Church for 20-plus years. Photo / Supplied

After 30 minutes of music it's time for free play and socialising. The children learn to take turns, and sit on the floor while eating, Brown says. The parents can chat and have a drink that hasn't gone cold before they get to it. Not only do the sessions get parents out of the house, but they also give them a chance to chat with people in a similar situation.

Mainly Music also celebrates birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, and Easter.

• Mainly Music at Crossroads runs on Fridays during school terms. Choose either 9.30am or 10.15am. It's $3 a session per family.