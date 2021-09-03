Magical Memories Entertainment Group in Palmerston North spreads cheer

Skye and Marshall, part of Magical Memories Entertainment Group, are entertaining Manawatū children for free this lockdown. Video / Judith Lacy

PAW Patrol characters have stepped out of screens and into a van to brighten Manawatū children's lockdown days.

Marshall and Skye, search and rescue dog characters from the children's TV series, spent four days visiting more than 400 houses in Palmerston North, Feilding and Ashhurst, waving, blowing kisses and playing peek-a-boo.

They are part of the suite of more than 40 lookalike mascots Palmerston-North based Magical Memories Entertainment Group uses to entertain at children's parties, birthdays, weddings and corporate events.

Magical Memories Entertainment Group's Marshall (left) and Skye spot a boy in his Palmerston North driveway. Photo / Judith Lacy

Magical Memories co-owner Nicola Blumenthal says the idea for the lockdown entertainment started when they were asked to take Marshall and Skye down the road to wave at some children. They thought why not take the pups, who are in the same bubble, further afield to put smiles on more children's faces and spread the word via Facebook.

Among the requests for visits were some from parents who are overseas but with children living in Manawatū.

"Covid has really upset things," Blumenthal says.

They didn't plan to do so many drive-bys but didn't want to say no and let little people down.

While Marshall and Skye got tired, the four days had been awesome and so much fun.

"The kids' smiles just made it worthwhile."

Facebook comments from parents included "we have one little girl who hasn't stopped talking about you all day", "you made my 7-year-old's day" and "my little man loved it, was best surprise he's ever had he said".

The drive-bys were raising money for Child Cancer Foundation. Photo / Judith Lacy

Marshall and Skye were also raising money for the Child Cancer Foundation. Blumenthal's stepdaughter Ella was diagnosed with leukaemia in May 2020. Now 13, Ella has finished her chemotherapy treatment but is taking medication.

"[Child Cancer] supported us as a family. I have no words to describe them, they are just absolutely amazing."

The drive-bys raised about $400 from donations from parents, plus a man contacted them to say he had donated $500 to Child Cancer on behalf of Magical Memories.

The PAW Patrol characters play peek-a-boo with a passing child. Photo / Judith Lacy

Blumenthal thanked everyone who had messaged requesting a visit for their support.

Magical Memories is looking for energetic and outgoing people who like to dress up to join the team.