More than half a million dollars will go to Palmerston North Lotto players after First and Second Division wins in Saturday night’s draw.

Two of four First Division winners, each bagging $250,000, were from the city, with tickets sold at Pioneer New World and Pak’nSave Palmerston North. The other winners were MyLotto players from Auckland and Waikato.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, another Palmerston North player struck it lucky with Second Division Powerball, winning $22,003.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket, one of three, was sold at Countdown Awapuni in Palmerston North.

The other two were sold in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to a Wellington player.

All up, 18 players won $15,885 each in Lotto Second Division.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 26, 30, 36, 39 with the bonus number 28 and Powerball number 2.