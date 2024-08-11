Second division wins for Feilding and Palmy players in Saturday night's draw.

Two local Lotto players are each $16,690 better off today after striking it lucky with second division wins in last night’s draw.

The two players are among 36 nationally to win second division prize money. One of the tickets was bought from New World Feilding and the other from New World Broadway in Palmy.

Three players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $31,572. Those tickets were sold at Four Square BK’s in Auckland, Oamaru New World, and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Also in Saturday’s draw, a singe ticket won Powerball’s $44 million jackpot, the biggest single-winner in New Zealand Lotto history.

The ticket, bought by an Auckland MyLotto player, comes with a total prize amount of $44,066,667. A Lotto spokesperson said the lucky winner had not come forward as of Sunday morning. Another 14 players who did not have the Powerball number each collected $66,667.