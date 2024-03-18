Elizabeth Hill, 16, is this year’s head prefect at Longburn Adventist College near Palmerston North.

Elizabeth Hill, 16, is this year’s head prefect at Longburn Adventist College near Palmerston North.

She is studying religious studies, health, empower, calculus, design, painting and police studies.

Elizabeth likes to stay firm with her moral compass and let it guide her in pointing out injustices or lending a hand to those in need.

“I also strongly believe a good leader is someone who is a good role model to those around them and makes sacrifices for the greater good.”

Elizabeth advises new students that everyone is nervous to be the new student but “have confidence in the knowledge that God is in control of everything and has a plan for you. We all go through this and you are never alone”.

Faith is a growing and vital part of her life. She encourages anyone wanting to deepen their faith to enrol in a Bible Studies course.

Elizabeth is looking forward to completing her police course through UCOL Te Pūkenga. “I am very excited to learn all that there is and get a head start on my dream of being a police officer.”

In her spare time Elizabeth enjoys exercise, art and reading. “I like to think I have always been well-read and good with artsy things like sewing and puzzles from when I was young.”

A highlight of 2023 was visiting Japan.

If Elizabeth was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, she would improve the roads.

She says Manawatū would benefit from more culture-based events such as dance performances, instrumentals and creative arts being portrayed in popular places like The Square.