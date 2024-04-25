Richard Anderson has stood down from the Manawatū Relay for Life committee after 23 years. Photo / Judith Lacy

A “quiet hero” who has been part of the organising team for Manawatū Relay for Life since it began has walked his last lap.

Richard Anderson has been on the Relay for Life committee since its inception in 2001. He became chairman in 2021.

The real estate agent said his work was about community and the people who benefit from the Cancer Society’s services, not about accolades. The Relay for Life committee was fantastic and he was leaving the event in good hands.

Some of the people taking part in the relay were not born when it started or were babies carried around the track, Anderson said.

He joined the Cancer Society’s Manawatū executive committee in 2021, shortly afterwards becoming deputy chairman.

Anderson moved to Christchurch last year.

This year’s Relay for Life, held on March 23-24, raised $322,375.75 for Cancer Society Manawatū with 104 teams taking part. They completed 39,992 laps or more than 45,000km in 24 hours.

At a wrap-up event last week, Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith recalled being in the first relay in 2001, “running around as a younger person for the squash club”.

The Palmerston North relay was one of the best in the country if not the best, he said.

Cancer Society Manawatū includes Horowhenua and Tararua.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis acknowledged the support Tararua residents receive from Cancer Society Manawatū and the money the relay raises.

“You are a quiet hero,” she told Anderson. “We wish you all the very best for the future and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

This year's Manawatū Relay for Life raised $322,375.75. Photo / Neil Spencer Photography

Arohanui Hospice won the best team spirit award while You’ll Never Walk Alone had the best-dressed tent site.

Freyberg High School was the community group or school that raised the most money.

The Youth Health Hub Award went to Te Kura o Cloverlea and the Most Raised Family and Friends Award to Take A Hike.

Higgins Green Team was the corporate that raised the most money, and the new team that raised the most was Manawatū Fonterra.

