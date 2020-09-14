Local Focus: Who is Teanau Tuiono, Green candidate for Palmerston North?

The Green Party running in Palmerston North. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Green candidate for the Palmerston North electorate Teanau Tuiono talks about his family and answers some "quick-fire" questions on popular culture in this Local Focus video.

No stranger to campaigning, Tuiono also ran for mayor in 2019. Tuiono has spent time working abroad. "I've got a background in working at the United Nations, I'm a lawyer by training and I also work in education as well. My particular specialty is working with indigenous people and the environment and working at that intersection," said Tuiono.

Passionate about climate change and people and planet working together, he says he is used to working with diverse groups of people,

Also standing in the Palmerston North electorate:

• Darroch Ball for NZ First

• David Poppelwell for the New Conservatives

• Jack Phillips for ACT

• Sharon Lyon for Advance NZ

