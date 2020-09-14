Local Focus: Who is Tangi Utikere, Labour candidate for Palmerston North?

Deputy Mayor looking for a promotion to MP. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Deputy mayor Tangi Utikere has served on the Palmerston North City Council for 10 years and knows the city well.

Born in Palmerston North, Utikere has studied and worked here all his life and is enjoying his new role as the Labour candidate for Palmerston North.

"I see myself as a real option," he said. "And the choice in terms of representing and continuing to represent our electorate not only in parliament but in a Jacinda Ardern Labour lead government."

In this Local Focus video Utikere talks about his family, education, and answers some tricky quick-fire questions on his personal values and popular culture.

Also standing in the Palmerston North electorate:

• Darroch Ball for NZ First

• David Poppelwell for the New Conservatives

• Jack Phillips for ACT

• Sharon Lyon for Advance NZ

