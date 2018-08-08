Business confidence down but spending is up across NZ. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Business confidence down but spending is up across NZ. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

A new survey has shown consumer spending in the regions is still strong, despite business confidence being low.

The latest Paymark figures for Eftpos transactions show New Zealand's spent 4.9 per cent more in July 2018, compared to the same month a year ago.

Palmerston North residents are even more confident as their growth rate is one of the highest in the country at 11.7 per cent when compared to a year ago.

Central Economic Development Agency CEO Linda Stewart said Palmerston North's economy is performing very well and that's also indicated through job growth.

"Palmerston North is really well positioned within the Lower North Island, so we draw from a lot of our rural regions that are next door neighbours and they come to Palmerston North with their cash to buy groceries, white goods and cars.

"We're seen as a major retail hub in the lower North Island."

Made with funding from