Local Focus: Celebrating Aokautere the great Rangitāne chief

Oho and Aareta say Aokautere for us. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Oho and Aareta say Aokautere for us. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Say it right three times and you'll never get it wrong again - Aokautere. In this latest video for te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Ohomairangi Te Awa-Atea Whaiapu and Aareta Ruka-kea Mohi show us how again and again.

It's all part of a Palmerston North City Council campaign to help locals pronounce some common placenames around the city.

Palmerston North City Council has collaborated with Rangitāne o Manawatū for te Wiki o te Reo Māori to teach locals how to pronounce some local Māori place names in Papaioea (Palmerston North).

The council says te Wiki o te Reo Māori is a good time for everyone to engage and learn about places in their own backyard.

Video footage supplied by Palmerston North City Council.

Video made with funding from