Local Focus: Bruno Petrenas on Candidate Camera

Meet Bruno Petrenas, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Bruno Petrenas' views on the city's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Civil engineer and former president of the New Zealand Automobile Association, Bruno Petrenas is running for Palmerston North City Council.

Petrenas says he began working to make infrastructure more resilient to climate change over 30 years ago but claims he was laughed at because people "didn't think that was going to be an issue".

Now that the world has caught up, Petrenas believes adaptation should take priority over mitigation of climate change.

"No matter how hard you try to save on the carbon issue, there's such a lag period now that we have a problem on our hands."

Petrenas is running for his third term on the city council and says he is focussed on managing growth. One of his solutions is looking at land throughout the area for development.

"We're on the cusp of growth, very similar to what Tauranga experienced - and we have to make sure the infrastructure meets that growth."

On less important matters, Petrenas reckons the last show he "binge watched" was an All Blacks test match.