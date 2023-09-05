Linton Kindergarten students Archie, 4, and Aubrey, 3, prepare a worm shake. Photo / Judith Lacy

Linton Kindergarten has become the first early childhood education centre in the Horizons region to reach enviroschools green gold level.

Enviroschools is a national programme that encourages young minds to build a sustainable world.

The kindergarten achieved bronze status in 2017 and silver in 2020.

Horizons senior environmental educator Sarah Williams says reaching green gold status means sustainability is central to all decisions made within the kindergarten.

“Tamariki are fully involved in a range of projects, from water conservation to composting, vegetable gardening, and maintaining a butterfly garden.”

The enviroschools’ kaupapa fits neatly with Te Whāriki, the early childhood curriculum.

Enviroschools is about young people taking care of the environment and letting them explore, play and have a deeper connection with it.

While green gold is the pinnacle, sustainability is a never-ending journey and the kindy will continue to look at where it can add value, Williams says.

“At the celebration event last Friday, one of the parents said that when they asked their child how kindy was, they replied that they didn’t do much playing today as there was too much hard work to do!”

Linton Kindergarten's Kindy Shop sells worm shakes made from its own worm farm, plus plants and seedlings. Photo / Judith Lacy

Linton head teacher Sherrie Gilberd says the children become educators, telling their parents “don’t put that down the drain” and asking them “do you know”.

The kindy has a water tank for the sandpit instead of a hose and the children know they need to wait for it to rain if the tank runs out.

Another water tank is for the garden and diluting worm shakes.

There are three compost bins in various stages - fill, brew, use - for families to use.

Garden beds have replaced artificial playground matting and an area that was mown grass is now a wilderness area with native trees. It is also the home of Māori god of wind Tāwhirimātea and the toys children have made for him.

Children sweep up leaves and put them in the leaf trapper, where they can rummage for worms and bugs.

The children are learning about what happens if rubbish and waste get into the awa. Drain fish (painted stones) remind everyone there that what goes down the stormwater drain ends up in the awa.

Having fun at Linton Kindergarten's cooking station are (from left) Ellazae, 3, head teacher Sherrie Gilberd, Horizons senior environmental educator Sarah Williams, and Alisha, 3. Photo / Judith Lacy

The kindy is a member of the Ruahine Kindergarten Association.

Its chief executive Alison Rudzki says Linton lives and breathes the principles of enviroschools.

Ruahine has 20 kindies and six early learning centres.

Fifteen are enviroschools and she hopes another will reach green gold status by the end of the year.

All Ruahine kindergartens and early learning centres empower tamariki to be kaitiaki (guardians) of the environment.

“It is an important aspect of our kaupapa, along with caring for each other,” Rudzki says.

Māori god of wind Tāwhirimātea with some of the toys the children have made for him. Photo / Judith Lacy

Linton kindy started its enviroschools journey in 2014.

The kindy shop sells worm shakes and seedlings plus is a place for whānau to donate and share their plants.

The funds are used to buy plants and gardening resources for the kindy.

When a child starts at the kindy, they receive a reusable yoghurt pot, beeswax wrap and wet bag as a part of their welcome.

Whatungarongaro te tangata toitū te whenua.

As people disappear from sight the land remains.







































