Liam Furey to perform piano recital at Palmerston North's Globe Theatre

Liam Furey hopes to work full time as a freelance classical pianist and composer.

The next concert in the Globe Sunday Matinee Concert Series for 2021 is the opportunity to hear one of Wellington's foremost young pianists.

Liam Furey was first taught piano at the age of 9, discovering classical music at 11. It was from that point he knew he wanted to be a classical pianist and composer.

Furey has been a student at the New Zealand School of Music in Wellington, doing a double major in classical piano and composition. He has been proactive in the Wellington region, doing music for nine theatre productions, and has been a frequent prizewinner at competitions run by the New Zealand Institute of Registered Music Teachers.

He has had considerable success as a composer and, after his studies, hopes to work full-time as a freelance classical pianist and composer.

For the Palmerston North concert, Furey will be playing a Beethoven sonata, Fantasy pieces by Schumann and Chopin's great Ballade in G minor. His dedication to contemporary music will also be in evidence in his performance of Jettatura by New Zealand composer John Psathas, and a set of pieces by French composer Pierre Boulez.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert Series

When: Sunday, May 30, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: Admission by donation, recommended from $5