The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog near Levin yesterday is still in Palmerston North Hospital and will undergo surgery today.

A Levin woman struck from behind by a car yesterday afternoon was found lying on the side of the road with serious injuries, with no sign of either the car that hit her or the dog she was walking.

The 54-year-old woman was walking along Heatherlea East Rd with her dog Apollo about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon, a route she had taken regularly for more than a decade.

What happened next however, she can’t recall. A family spokesperson said she had no recollection of the incident, remembering only that she was out walking Apollo before blacking out.

Two motorists came across the woman lying on the side of the road and alerted emergency services around 5.20pm. They also used her phone to contact her husband, who was on the scene soon after.

A police spokesperson said a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Hitherlea East Rd, Levin, was reported around 5.20pm.