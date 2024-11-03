Advertisement
Levin woman struck from behind by car, dog still missing

Paul Williams
The Levin woman hit by a car while walking her dog near Levin yesterday is still in Palmerston North Hospital and will undergo surgery today.

A Levin woman struck from behind by a car yesterday afternoon was found lying on the side of the road with serious injuries, with no sign of either the car that hit her or the dog she was walking.

The 54-year-old woman was walking along Heatherlea East Rd with her dog Apollo about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon, a route she had taken regularly for more than a decade.

What happened next however, she can’t recall. A family spokesperson said she had no recollection of the incident, remembering only that she was out walking Apollo before blacking out.

Two motorists came across the woman lying on the side of the road and alerted emergency services around 5.20pm. They also used her phone to contact her husband, who was on the scene soon after.

A police spokesperson said a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Hitherlea East Rd, Levin, was reported around 5.20pm.

“The vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival. Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved and determine the circumstances of the crash.”

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident and transported the woman to Palmerston North Hospital, describing her condition as serious.

The woman’s family spokesperson said she is undergoing surgery today for a suspected broken hip.

“She is very battered and bruised. She’s has been hit by a car, put it that way.”

The spokesperson said until more was known about exactly what happened, it was only speculation. They hoped any witnesses might come forward with information, or that anyone down the road with cameras would have footage of cars that were in the area at the time.

“Hopefully someone knows something.”

Apollo still hasn’t been found. He had become detached from his lead, but would still be wearing the black harness he was walked with.

A motorist who was on the scene soon after emergency services arrived said he believed there were clear tyre marks leading up to where the woman was being treated for her injuries.

He said he believed she had been walking on the opposite side of the road to the direction the car was travelling, indicating the car had crossed the centre line.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help inquiries, can call 105, using the reference number 241103/7573.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

