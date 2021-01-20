Levin Riding for the Disabled to hold Volunteers' Day

Levin RDA volunteer Barbara Magee and horse Hogan.

The Levin Riding for the Disabled Group will hold a Volunteers' Day for current and new volunteers on Wednesday, February 3.

The introduction and training session will be held rain or fine starting at 9.30am.

"Our volunteers give their time and energy so that RDA can continue to provide our riding therapy programme for disabled children and adults. Our volunteers mainly work as leaders and sidewalkers with the horses and riders during the riding therapy sessions,'" Levin RDA president Brenda Kean said.

"They may also help with administration and cleaning, publicity and fundraising events, working bees and the maintenance of the arena and paddocks.

"We always welcome new people to the Volunteers' Day. They can meet our current volunteers and horses and find out what we do and how they can be involved.

Levin RDA President Brenda Kean.

"Whether running the riding sessions or working behind the scenes, their participation is vital to RDA."

The Levin Group RDA runs riding therapy programmes for children and adults with disabilities from Kāpiti to Manawatū. The riding programmes help each person to develop, increase and improve their physical and psychological abilities; social and communication skills; and recreational abilities.

Riding sessions are held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings (weather permitting) from 8am to 12.30pm.

Contact Brenda Kean 06 368 3321 or email levin@rda.org.nz if you would like to attend the Volunteers' Day and get more information about Levin RDA.

The meeting will be at Guy House, next to the Levin Group's Ann Smith Arena, Speldhurst Country Estate, Kimberley Rd, Levin.