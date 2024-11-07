Children building Lego structures in the children's area of Manawatū Community Hub Libraries at Te Āhuru Mōwai.

A generous donation of Lego has given the Manawatū Community Hub Libraries’ collection a boost, with a Wellington couple high on the list of contributors.

Nigel Doyle from the Wellington Lego User Group donated a significant collection of classic Lego and Minifigures he had received as prizes, while his wife Janet Doyle added to the collection by sharing cherished childhood Duplo Lego sets owned by their daughter.

Community Hub programmes leader Marie Willis said she was delighted by the community’s enthusiastic response to calls for quality Lego donations.

“It acts as a reminder of how a simple toy can unite people and create lasting memories,” she said.

A grant from Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa was been awarded to Manawatū Community Hub Libraries to support tamariki and rangatahi during Play Week Aotearoa 2024, specifically to facilitate the purchasing of even more Lego.