Arisha Azmi and Shama Simons, both 17, ready to perform a dance at Saturday's language day celebration. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“As ex-pats, we stand with our feet in two different worlds and cultures.”

Speaking at Saturday’s Manawatū Banglaee Society language day celebration, Dr Akhteruz Zaman said language was an intrinsic and essential part of people’s cultural identity.

Dr Zaman is president of the Manawatū Banglaee Society, a group which offers friendship and support to members of the Bangalee community living in Manawatū.

“We call it Bangla, but English-speaking people often say Bengali.”

Dr Zaman says the Bangla language is spoken in a large area of the Indian subcontinent, including the present-day nation of Bangladesh, as well as the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura and southern Assam.

Dr Akhteruz Zaman, president of the Manawatū Banglaee Society, spoke at the event. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The language day celebration took place at the Rangiora community centre in Palmerston North on Saturday, February 18 to mark International Mother Language Day, which falls on February 21.

“Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) adopted the day back in 2000 at the initiative of Bangladesh to highlight the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies.”

Mahbubur Rahman and Tanima Hossain were the MCs for the event, introducing each performance in Bangla and English. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The date is significant in Bangladesh history, he says, as it was on that day in 1952 that students demonstrating in Dhaka for recognition of the Bangla language were shot and killed by police.

“When partition happened in 1947 and Pakistan was formed, many Bangla-speaking people thought their language would become one of the official languages of Pakistan. But political and religious arguments and disagreements resulted in Urdu being used, which was not spoken by as many people as Bangla. Since then, Bangla-speaking people fought for their language, and in 1971, Bangladesh was formed.”

While Saturday’s event was organised and hosted by the Manawatū Banglaee Society, it was open to all, and the programme represented a range of languages and cultures in musical and spoken items. A minute’s silence was held during the event to pay tribute to the language martyrs - the students killed in the 1952 protests.

Pupils from College Street Normal School performed kapa haka at the language day celebration. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Pupils from College Street Normal School performed kapa haka, and a variety of performers sang or spoke in several languages including Bangla, Hindi, Gujarati and English.

As well as Dr Zaman, Palmerston North city councillors Lorna Johnson, Lew Findley, and Orphee Mikalad spoke at the event, as did former Manawatū Banglaee Society president Professor Srikanth Chatterjee.

Dr Zaman said observing International Mother Language Day in Aotearoa New Zealand carries particular relevance right now.

“Observing this day in New Zealand is highly pertinent in today’s context, as this nation is currently trying to figure out the best way of ensuring cultural diversity and distinct linguistic identities.”

Language is an essential part of identity, he said, and groups such as the Manawatū Banglaee Society provide their members with a way to celebrate and preserve their language and traditions while living in another culture.

“We have about 60 active members in the society, and each year we organise various events, one for this important day, then also for Bengali New Year [Pôhela Boishakh], which falls in April. Plus, we have picnics and get-togethers throughout the year.”

Bangla phrases to learn and try:

Kemon achen - How are you

Ami bhalo achi - I am fine

Dhonnobad - Thank you

Ami Banglake bhalobashi - I love Bangla